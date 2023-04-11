High Court insists on video recording HR&CE department’s inquiries against encroachers of temple lands

April 11, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has said that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department officials conducting quasi judicial proceedings against encroachers of temple properties must record the proceedings on camera to avoid misbehaviour by those who appear for inquiry and also the allegations of partisanship against the presiding officers.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam said, the proceedings should be conducted in halls fitted with closed circuit television cameras in order to avoid unnecessary allegations. The orders were passed while dismissing a writ petition filed by an alleged encroacher seeking copies of the file notings made by a Joint Commissioner of HR&CE department during the proceedings against him.

The judge held that the petitioner would not be entitled to the notings made by the presiding officer for better understanding of the dispute related to encroachment of properties belonging to Sri Logavinayakar Temple at Guindy in Chennai. He said, such notings could not be termed as public documents and therefore the petitioner would not be entitled to certified copies.

Further, taking serious note of a complaint made by Special Government Pleader (HR&CE) N.R.R. Arun Natarajan that the writ petitioner K. Rajan had behaved indecently during cross examination and made certain gestures towards the presiding officer, the judge wrote that such misbehaviour could not be tolerated at any circumstance.

Stating that the presiding officers could proceed against those who misbehave, the judge insisted on recording the entire proceedings on video.