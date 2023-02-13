HC imposes costs on litigant for filing case related to 2019 Pollachi sexual assault

February 13, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday imposed costs of ₹50,000 on a litigant for filing a public interest litigation insisting upon an inquiry regarding a 2019 Government Order which had revealed the identity of one of the Pollachi serial sexual assault victims while permitting transfer of investigation from local police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the PIL petition after Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram apprised the court that a similar case was filed in the Madurai Bench of the High Court in 2019 and the latter had directed the then government to withdraw the contentious GO and issue a new one without disclosing names of victims.

