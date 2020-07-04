HC imposes cost on petitioner for stalling Oddanchatram-Tiruppur highway project

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on a petitioner from Dindigul district for filing a vexatious petition that, to an extent, had stalled the progress in the Oddanchatram-Tiruppur State Highway project.
The court was hearing the petition filed by R. Chinnasamy who had sought a direction to restrain the State from allotting land from an area, which he claimed to be a waterbody, to those who had lost their dwelling due to land acquisition for the project.
Perusing the documents submitted in the case, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi observed that the said land in Thangachiyammapatti village was government poramboke land that was classified as ‘salai’.
It was never classified as a water course. The government wanted to allocate the land for resettlement of those who had lost their house due to land acquisition. The land was selected only after due verification as per government norms, the court said.
The State submitted that due to the vexatious petition, the highway project was stalled to some extent. The court directed the petitioner to pay the amount to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund within a period of eight weeks and dismissed the petition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath