HC imposes cost on parent in NEET impersonation case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on a parent accused in the NEET impersonation case for filing another bail petition, just days after he was denied the relief by the High Court Bench. The bail petition was dismissed.

Calling the intention of the petitioner an abuse of the process of law, Justice V. Parthiban observed that the court cannot remain a mute spectator to such an act. The petitioner cannot take the court for a ride. The cost is imposed for making a mockery of the court, the judge said.

The State submitted that there was no change in the circumstances of the case that warranted the petitioner to file a fresh petition seeking bail. The court had denied bail to five parents in the NEET impersonation case, while granting relief to their wards.

Custody extended

The Theni Judicial Magistrate (JM) Court extended judicial custody of the fathers of three students arrested in the case.

They were arrested by the CB-CID for hiring an impersonator to clear the NEET exam and securing seats in MBBS admissions 2019. The three accused were produced before the JM, N. Panneerselvam, who extended their custody for the third time, and ordered them to be produced again on November 22.