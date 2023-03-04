HC imposes ₹1 lakh in costs on five litigants and orders an inquiry against them

March 04, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

After imposing costs of ₹1 lakh on a group of five litigants, the Madras High Court has directed the Chief Secretary to the Government of Puducherry to hold an inquiry and find out whether the petitioners as well as the respondents had approached the court in collusion to grab valuable land in Karaikal.

Justice S.S. Sundar directed the writ petitioners, M. Ramachandra Naidu, Varalakshmi alias Jayanthi, Jayagopu, Rajavathanam and Sheela Devi, represented by their power agent M. Iyeappan, to pay the costs to the Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority within six weeks for having filed the writ petition with a mala fide intention.

Further, the Chief Secretary and the Authorised Officer (Land Reforms) in Karaikal were directed to inquire into the identity of the petitioners as well as the five respondents and find out whether the litigation had been initiated in 2018 at the instance of land-grabbers or those with some criminal background.

If the inquiry revealed the involvement of criminals, action must be initiated against the petitioners/the power agent for criminal contempt and perjury as well for having filed a false affidavit for the purpose of getting favourable orders from the court by suppressing material facts which were within their knowledge.

The 2018 writ petition challenged the draft statement issued on December 7, 1976, under the Pondicherry Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1973. The petitioners had urged the court to declare the 42-year-old draft statement as illegal so that the legal heirs could partition the properties now.

The judge had heard the case and reserved the verdict on March 3, 2021. Delivering the judgment after two years, he wrote, “The facts narrated in the affidavit are not cogent and are confusing. The affidavit filed in support of this petition is not to the understanding of anyone and the contentions in the affidavit cannot be reconciled by anyone with normal prudence.”

He said the affidavit itself would show the lack of bona fides on the part of the petitioners in approaching the court. It was with a great difficulty that he tried to understand the case on the basis of the supporting documents filed in the typed set of papers as well as the counter-affidavit filed by the official respondents.