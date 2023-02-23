HC heaves a sigh or relief on hearing about child victim of penetrative sexual assault being stable

February 23, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has heaved a sigh of relief on being told that there was no necessity to terminate the pregnancy of a 14-year-old victim of penetrative sexual assault since there was a spontaneous expulsion of the 27-week-old dead foetus from the child’s womb along with the placenta and membrane.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan said he felt relieved on being informed that the child victim was stable and discharged from the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Egmore in Chennai on February 18. The judge hoped that necessary samples from the foetus had been taken and sent for a forensic examination.

He pointed out that the samples would help in criminal prosecution against the accused who had already been arrested. The judge recorded his “deep appreciation” for advocate S. Sreedevi and Special Government Pleader T. Seenivasan for having assisted the court effectively in the matter.

It was on February 13 that Ms. Sreedevi had sought permission from the judge to move an urgent writ petition on behalf of the victim’s mother for permission to terminate the pregnancy. The judge agreed to hear it in the afternoon and asked the Special Government Pleader to ensure the presence of a government doctor.

Accordingly, M. Surya from the Egmore Government Hospital appeared in person and informed the court that the petitioner’s daughter was anemic and therefore blood was being transfused daily since February 8. This had increased the child’s haemoglobin level from five to 10.1, the doctor said.

The court was also told that a team of doctors, including anaesthetists, had examined the victim and opined that she could be operated upon for removal of the foetus. The doctors were of the opinion that the girl would be able to bear with it and said the operation must be performed as early as possible.

Without entering into a detailed discussion on the aspects of law in view of the urgency of the situation, the judge had immediately issued a direction to the Government Hospital Dean to terminate the pregnancy after informing the Inspector of the Ashok Nagar All Women Police Station for collecting samples of the foetus. “The termination may be done as quickly as possible,” the judge had ordered.

However, when the matter was taken up again on Wednesday, he was informed that there was no necessity for the termination. He recorded the submission and disposed of the writ petition.