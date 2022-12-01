HC has said the State goverment has the right to curb online gambling: Anbumani Ramadoss

December 01, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to give nod to the Bill banning online gambling immediately.

In a Twitter post, he noted that Parthiban, a driver in Chennai’s Manali, was found dead after losing money due to online gambling. He lost ₹50,000, which his wife had gotten as loan from a self-help group, Dr. Anbumani said. Terming online gambling a social hazard, he noted that the Madras High Court said the State government had the right to pass a law to curb it.

Dravidar Kazhagam protest

Meanwhile, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani led a protest near Panagal Maligai in Saidapet against the Governor not giving approval for the Bill banning online gambling. Speaking to reporters, he said the Governor had to take responsibility for the loss of lives due to online rummy. Mr. Veeramani also warned of continuing protests if the Bill was not passed.

BJP State president K. Annamalai took to Twitter and blamed the DMK government for the delay and alleged that they were spreading false information blaming the Governor. He said the Chief Minister had to take responsibility for the loss of lives.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)