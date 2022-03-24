HC grants regular bail to Subbiah Shanmugam

The Madras High Court on Thursday made absolute an interim bail granted to Subbiah Shanmugam, former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Monday in a case booked against him for urinating outside the door of his woman neighbour, following a dispute over parking space.

Justice G. Jayachandran did not agree with the contention of the prosecution that there was no mala fide intention behind arresting the petitioner, who was a suspended government surgical oncologist, in the case after over 20 months as the complaint was lodged and choosing to effect such an arrest on a Saturday.

The judge also recorded the submission of a counsel representing the victim that she had struck a compromise with the petitioner long ago and was not interested in pursuing the complaint, lodged by her nephew. In his interim bail order, the judge had found a “patent error and ulterior motive” behind the arrest of the petitioner.

Therefore, he made the interim order absolute.