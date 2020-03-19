HC grants permission for anti-CAA meet after threat of COVID-19 subsides

CHENNAI

19 March 2020

Court comes down hard on police for discouraging dissent

Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed an order issued by the Tiruchi district police on March 4, denying permission for an anti-CAA public meeting. However, the judge refrained from permitting the meeting on Friday due to a government-imposed ban on congregations till March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The jurisdictional Deputy Superintendent of Police shall issue proceedings permitting holding of the event at Kadaiveethi in Enamkulathur of Tiruchi district immediately after the ban issued by the government in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak pandemic [sic] is lifted,” the judge said while allowing a petition filed by Sunnathaval Jamath Jumma Periya Pallivasal.

Judge’s lecture

Disagreeing with the rejection of permission for the public meeting on the grounds of possible disturbance to law and order, the judge said that since the police invariably deny permission for such anti-CAA meetings across the State, their attention must be drawn to the Justice P.D. Desai Memorial Lecture delivered by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud of the Supreme Court last month.

In the lecture, the apex court judge had said: “A State committed to the rule of law ensures that the State apparatus is not employed to curb legitimate and peaceful protest but to create spaces conducive for deliberation… The blanket labelling of such dissent as ‘anti-national’ or ‘anti-democratic’ strikes at the heart of our commitment to the protection of constitutional values.”