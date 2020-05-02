Tamil Nadu

HC grants parole to prisoner who lost four-year-old son to snakebite

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the superintendent of the Central Prison at Puzhal near here to release a remand prisoner on parole for seven days to attend the funeral ceremony of his four-year-old son who had died due to snakebite.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and and R. Hemalatha ordered that the prisoner Tamilarasan, 26, should be released from prison forthwith without escort and that he should surrender before the prison authorities at 10 am on May 9.

The judges further directed the prisoner to report before the Oragadam police station in Kancheepuram district once every day during the entire period of parole. The orders were passed on a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife T. Chitra.

Considering the urgency of the case, Additional Public Prosecutor R. Prathap Kumar obtained instructions from the police through WhatsApp and informed the court that the petitioner’s son had died on Wednesday and the body was handed over to her on Thursday.

After recording the submissions, the judges ordered his release forthwith and directed the Registry to list the case again on May 11 for reporting compliance.

