HC grants interim bail to life convict in 1996 murder of medical student

It also sets aside a May 8, 2024 G.O. rejecting his plea for premature release for want of the Governor’s nod and orders reconsideration of the decision

Published - October 21, 2024 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to life convict M. John David involved in the 1996 murder of medical student Pon Navarasu. It also ordered the reconsideration of the Governor’s refusal to permit his premature release.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam disposed of a writ petition filed by his gynaecologist mother Esther and quashed a Government Order (G.O.) issued on May 8, 2024 by which the plea for premature release from prison was rejected for want of the Governor’s nod.

The murder of the medical student, who was the son of the then University of Madras Vice-Chancellor P.K. Ponnuswamy, by severing his head following a ragging incident at the Muthiah Medical College Hostel in Annamalai University had created shockwaves across the State in 1996.

The trial court had convicted the hostelmate in 1998 and sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, the High Court acquitted him in 2001 for want of evidence. After a prolonged legal battle, the Supreme Court reversed the acquittal and confirmed the conviction in 2011.


