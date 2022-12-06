HC grants conditional permission to Indu Makkal Katchi leaders to garland Ambedkar’s statue

December 06, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted conditional permission for Indu Makkal Katchi-Tamil Nadu president Arjun Sampath and four other members of the party to garland the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at his memorial at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai between 5.45 p.m. and 6 p.m. in view of the latter’s death anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice G. Chandrasekharan granted the permission on condition that they must undertake not to drape the statue with a saffron cloth or apply sandal paste, kumkum or vibuthi (sacred ash) on the statue besides desisting from addressing the media either inside or outside the memorial after paying homage at the venue.

The orders were passed while disposing of a writ petition filed by A. Arun Kumar of the party complaining that some Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) cadres had prevented Mr. Sampath and his supporters from garlanding the statue during the 130th birth anniversary of Ambedkar on April 14 last year.

Though the petitioner had sought permission for 22 members of the party to garland the statue on Tuesday, the judge ordered that only five of them would be permitted. He also accepted the insistence of Government Advocate S. Santhosh that the petitioner must give an undertaking against draping a saffron cloth around the statue.

Accordingly, an undertaking was given to the police stating that the participants would not raise any slogans or make speeches against anyone and that no musical instruments would be played during their visit. The undertaking also stated that they shall not apply sandal paste or kumkum or vibuthi on the statue and not address the media at the venue.

Mr. Sampath had come to the High Court to watch the proceedings in the case. Later, when he attempted to pay floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue inside the High Court premises, a section of lawyers gheraoed him and raised slogans stating that they would not permit him to touch the statue. It led to commotion in the place for quite sometime.

However, the police intervened and escorted him out of the court campus. Later, some lawyers lodged a complaint with the Registrar General of the High Court seeking action against the police officials who protected Mr. Sampath when he allegedly attempted to drape a saffron cloth on the Ambedkar’s statue on the court campus.

The complaint also claimed that the IMK leader had abused the lawyers when they objected to his act.