ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants conditional permission for Indu Makkal Katchi conference in Cuddalore

January 28, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Justice G. Chandrasekharan orders that no participant shall speak ill of any individual, caste or religion

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Cuddalore police to grant permission for the State conference of Indu Makkal Katchi on Manjakuppam grounds on Sunday on condition that no participant shall speak ill of any individual, caste or religion. Justice G. Chandrasekharan, however, refused to permit the organisation to take out a procession.

“Those who participate in the programme shall not, for any reason, talk or express anything in favour of organisations banned by the Government of India. They should also not indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and integrity of our country. The programme should be conducted without causing any hindrance to the public or traffic,” the judge ordered.

The court passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed against the refusal of the Cuddalore police to grant permission for the conference as well as the procession. The police had cited multiple reasons like the possibility of disturbance to public peace and order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US