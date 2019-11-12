HC grants conditional bail to accused in Subasri death case

The Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to former AIADMK councillor S. Jayagopal and his brother-in-law Meghanathan in a case registered against them for causing the death of 23-year-old techie R. Subhasri.

Subasri was killed as she came under the wheels of a water tanker after an illegal flex board erected by the duo fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler in Chennai on September 12.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed Jayagopal to pay ₹25,000 to the Cancer Institute in Chennai and an equal amount to the Government Stanley Hospital for the treatment of the poor. To prevent him from influencing witnesses, the judge directed the prime accused to stay in Madurai till he receives summons from the Judicial Magistrate Court in Alandur here after the filing of a charge-sheet by the Greater Chennai police against him.

Even after coming to Chennai, he must appear before the investigating officer daily for a week, the judge ordered. In so far as the second accused, Meghanathan, was concerned, the judge said he could stay in Chennai and appear before the investigating officer daily, until the filing of a charge-sheet. The relief was granted since the duo had been under incarceration for 45 days, and yet, the police had failed to file a charge-sheet against them. The orders were passed on a second bail petition filed by the accused. They had withdrawn their first bail petition last month, after the judge expressed his unwillingness to let them free so soon, especially because they had evaded arrest for about two weeks following Subasri’s death and had got arrested only on September 28. Then, the judge had said that the prime accused, being a politician, should have honestly surrendered himself to the police, instead of going on the run.

During the course of the hearing of the second bail petition on Monday, the judge wondered why the police hadn’t filed a charge-sheet yet, despite the submission that was made before a Division Bench of the High Court last month that it will be filed shortly. Replying to the query, government counsel said the charge-sheet was under the scrutiny of the Additional Director of Prosecution, and will be filed before the Magistrate immediately after it gets cleared.

The judge noted that the incident had led to public outrage, with many demanding severe action against all those responsible for erecting the flex board.