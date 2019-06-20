HC grants CM time for filing reply to journalist’s plea

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted time till July 4 for Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to submit his reply to an application preferred by New Delhi-based journalist Mathew Samuel for rejecting the CM’s civil suit seeking damages of ₹1.1 crore over a documentary alleging his involvement in the 2017 Kodanad murder-cum-heist case.

Justice R. Subramanian granted the time after advocate E. Raj Thilak, representing the journalist, filed the application for rejecting the CM’s plaint on several grounds. The journalist claimed that the allegations levelled by him against Mr. Palaniswami in the documentary were merely a statement of opinion, which could not be the basis for preferring a suit for defamation.

“Opinions differ from facts and opinions differ across individuals even when based on the same facts. Opinions are not falsifiable and due to their very nature, are subject to exaggeration, embellishment, misjudgement, irrationality and biases,” the journalist said and went on to elaborate that he had formed an opinion on the basis of interviews given by the accused in the murder case.

“It is false to suggest that my journalism is motivated by political or any other consideration...This suit is targeted harassment of a law-abiding individual for exercising his constitutional rights in order to prevent the people of Tamil Nadu from knowing the truth about the plaintiff’s public life and his Machiavellian machinations,” the application filed by the journalist read.

When the suit got listed for admission in January, Justice K. Kalyanasundaram granted an interim injunction restraining the journalist and his team from circulating the documentary and giving further interviews to the media on the issue.