HC grants bail to priest

MADURAI

10 August 2021 20:32 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Kanniyakumari priest George Ponniah who is accused of passing certain remarks about Bharat Mata, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail to the priest with conditions after he submitted an affidavit to the court undertaking that he would not make such statements in the future. The petitioner said he had some health issues and was undergoing treatment. He also said he would stay away from Kanniyakumari district.

The court directed the priest to stay in Tiruchi and report to Thillai Nagar police station. In his petition, George Ponniah said he regretted the speech made recently at a prayer meeting for Father Stan Swamy in Arumanai. He said the case of the prosecution was entirely misconceived.

In a connected case, Justice G. Ilangovan ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by the priest to quash the FIR registered by Arumanai police. The case was adjourned till September 2.

The police have booked him under various sections of the IPC for unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, promoting enmity between different religious groups, and making statements creating or promoting enmity and hatred.