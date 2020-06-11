HC grants pregnant woman bail

11 June 2020 23:36 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to a pregnant woman arrested for stabbing her husband to death supposedly because he chided her for yelling at their five-year-old child while feeding him food at home. Justice M. Nirmal Kumar said the alleged act of the accused did not appear to be commensurate with the reported provocation and felt that there appeared to be much more than what meets the eye as per the prosecution case. However, considering the fact that she was carrying a four-month-old foetus in her womb, the judge granted her bail.

The petitioner’s counsel V. Laksminarayanan told the court that the woman hailed from Jharkhand. Her husband was an employee of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and hence the couple were staying in residential quarters at Ranipet in Vellore district.

