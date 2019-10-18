HC grants bail to medico, rejects father’s plea in NEET impersonation case

Considering the age of the first medical student arrested in the NEET impersonation case, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to the student. However, the bail petition of his father was dismissed. Justice G.R. Swaminathan said the student’s father was at the centre of the scheme of things and his son had played along. It appears that the father was the manipulator and had drawn inspiration from the Tamil film, Vasool Raja MBBS, the court said. The court, apart from taking into account the age of the student, said that it appeared that the boy was seriously affected by the whole episode.

His continued incarceration was not required, the court said and directed the student to appear before the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CB-CID, Madurai, daily as per conditions. Denying bail to the father, the court asked why the petition should be considered when he had failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Information from NTA

The court took cognisance of the information provided by the National Testing Agency that revealed the fact that an impersonator had written the exam in Mumbai in the student’s name, while the student wrote it in Chennai.