HC grants bail to former HR&CE commissioner

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to retired IAS officer and former Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) commissioner M. Veera Shanmuga Moni, 62, in a case booked against him by Idol Wing-Criminal Investigation Department on charges of having swindled 8.7 kg of gold, worth ₹2.82 crore, donated by devotees of the Ekambareswarar temple in Kancheepuram for making two idols in 2015.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh granted the relief after senior counsel V. Karthik brought it to his notice that the petitioner was under incarceration for nearly 13 days and that the investigating officer had also taken him under police custody for interrogation.

The judge ordered the release of the petitioner on executing a bond for ₹10,000 along with two sureties to the satisfaction of a special court for idol theft cases in Kumbakonam.

Thereafter, the petitioner was ordered to appear before the investigating officer as and when required.

During the course of hearing, the judge came down heavily on the practice of resorting to arrest in high-profile cases just for the sake of publicity. He said, arrests should be the last resort.

Sudden arrest

The petitioner during his service period had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to remove a 1,600 years old Panchaloha Somaskandar as well as Ealavaarkulali Amman idols and replace them with modern replicas. The funds were received by way of donations from the devotees. However, pursuant to a complaint, the Idol Wing found that the Somaskandar idol weighed 111.400 kg instead of 50 kg.

When this idol was sent for expert opinion to Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, it was found the entire idol did not contain any gold component at all. It was found that the Ealavaarkulali Amman idol did not contain any gold, the Idol Wing said. However, the petitioner’s counsel said, the IAS officer who was in-charge of 38,000 temple during his tenure could not be held responsible for the nitty-gritty in the composition of two idols in one of those temples.

The judge was also apprised of the fact that the petitioner had obtained the best practices award in 2015 and he retired from service on August 27, 2017.

Since then, he was taking care of his aged parents when the Idol Wing-CID arrested him out of the blue on March 15 this year.

All idol wing related cases including bail and anticipatory bail petitions were listed before a special Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu for long.

However, early this week, Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani ordered that only writ petitions and public interest litigation petitions related to theft or disappearance of movable properties such as temple idols, jewels and other valuables owned by temples shall be listed before the special Division Bench. All other cases were ordered to be listed before the respective Division Benches or single judges as per the roster.