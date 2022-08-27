HC grants bail to five accused in Kallakurichi girl death case

Judge peruses the post mortem reports and says, he is convinced that it is a fit case for grant of bail

Legal Correspondent
August 27, 2022 00:37 IST

The Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to the Kallakurichi private school correspondent, his wife, the principal and two women teachers who were arrested by the police on July 17 when large scale rioting took place on the campus pursuant to a Class XII girl’s death on July 13.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted the bail despite vehement objection by the State Public Prosecutor and the counsel for the victim’s parents R. Sankarasubbu. The judge pointed out that the arrests had been made only on July 17 and not July 13 despite reported recovery of a suicide note.

He also perused the two post mortem reports of the victim and was convinced that it was a fit case for grant of bail. However, the bail conditions would be incorporated later in a detailed order, he added. Those who obtained bail included E.C. Ravikumar, R.S. Shanthi, Sivashankaran, Keerthika Jayaraj and L. Haripriya.

Senior counsel S. Prabakaran, represented four of the five bail petitioners, and advocate S. Thankasivan, appeared for the principal alone.

They contended that their clients had nothing to do with the unfortunate death of the girl inside the school and yet they were incarcerated for over 40 days just to pacify the rioters.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

