HC grants advance bail to S.Ve. Shekher

CHENNAI

17 September 2020 01:05 IST

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Bharatiya Janata Party functionary and actor S.Ve. Shekher in a case booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira granted the relief on condition that the petitioner should appear before the investigating officer attached to the Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch police here as and when required. The judge also recorded that State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan had no objection to grant advance bail to the petitioner since he had expressed remorse for having questioned Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a video released on August 3.

In the video, the actor had taken objection to the Chief Minister having termed as a disgrace the draping of a saffron towel around the statue of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in Puducherry.

The actor asked Mr. Palaniswami as to why did he consider saffron as a disgrace despite it being a part of the national flag. He also likened the colours of the national flag to different religions leading to the registration of a First Information Report.