HC grants advance bail to MLA’s father in firing case

CHENNAI

25 August 2020 02:42 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman’s father Lakshmipathi and four others in a case booked against them for using illegal firearms to settle a land dispute with the legislator’s neighbour at Tiruporur in Chengalpattu district on July 11.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar granted the relief on condition that they should sign before the Chengalpattu Town Police Station every day and pay a substantial amount as donation to the Adyar Cancer Institute. The court had already granted similar relief to the legislator and his brother L. Nirmal on August 6.

Then, the MLA had agreed to voluntarily pay ₹3 lakh to the Cancer Institute. Representing the petitioners, senior counsel R. Shunmugasundaram told the court that the money was paid promptly after their release and that the MLA was also now signing before the Vellore police station as ordered by the court.

