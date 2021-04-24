Tamil NaduCHENNAI 24 April 2021 01:21 IST
HC grants advance bail to K.N. Nehru
The Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to DMK principal secretary K.N. Nehru in a case booked against him in Tiruchi district last month in connection with a video, in which he was seen allegedly discussing bribing of voters.
Justice M. Nirmal Kumar granted the relief after senior counsel N.R. Elango pointed out that almost all provisions under which the First Information Report (FIR) had been registered were bailable offences. However, Additional Public Prosecutor M. Mohamed Riyaz opposed the plea on the ground that bribing of voters was a serious offence and hence advance bail should not be granted.
