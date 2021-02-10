HC grants advance bail to four

MADURAI

10 February 2021 18:20 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to four men who were said to have entered BJP Madurai rural district office premises and broke some plastic chairs on January 10.

On January 9, tension had prevailed in Tiruppalai as BJP cadres had erected flags and loudspeakers near a masjid as part of Pongal celebrations. Though the flags and the loudspeakers were removed by police, drum-beating at the event could not be stopped.

Advertising

Advertising

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar granted anticipatory bail to A. Abuthahir, M. Diwan Mohammed, S. Mohammed Pilal and A. Harun. The judge took note of the fact that no one was injured in the incident and only a notice of appearance had been issued by the police.

He also took note of the fact that the four men had been previously involved only in staging protests in support of jallikattu and against the new farm laws. The State and the BJP opposed the grant of anticipatory bail to them.