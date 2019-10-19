HC gives relief to temple musicians

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to revise the pay scale of temple musicians and release their pay arrears as per VI and VII pay commission.

Taking into account the important role played by musicians in temples, Justice R. Mahadevan observed that their services had to be recognised. Their importance dated back to the Sangam literature and the Chola kings conferred special posts and designations to them.

People received positive vibes at temples and peace of mind when traditional music was played. Tamil Nadu was one of the prominent States where music was performed by artistes during temple festivals and other occasions.

The artistes playing musical instruments such as Thavil, Nagaswaram and Mridangam deserved recognition. Their role was not appreciated.

They were neither recognised nor paid well for their performance.

It was painful to note that they were being made to run from pillar to post for their salary, allowances and benefits.

‘Needs deep analysis’

A deep analysis over the services of the temple musicians and othuvars would reveal their unimaginable knowledge in music and literature, the court said and directed the HR &CE department to pay the arrears within six weeks to temple musicians.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Ganesan, a Madurai-based temple musician of the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple who sought a direction to the HR&CE department to re-fix his pay scale with retrospective effect from 1997 and pay arrears as per VI and VII pay commission.