HC frowns upon those who spread canards on social media

Expressing displeasure over the growing trend of baseless defamatory comments made in the social media against constitutional functionaries and those holding high posts in the Centre as well as State government, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the police department to explain whether any mechanism was in place to deal with such issues.

Justice M. Dhandapani issued the direction while hearing a bail petition filed by A. Maruthachalam, 59, of Kattamapatti in Coimbatore district who had been arrested by Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch police in Chennai for uploading a video on YouTube accusing a High Court judge and an advocate of having taken ₹100 cr. as bribe.

The petitioner was arrested on November 20 and lodged in the Central prison at Puzhal near here on the basis of a complaint lodged by a lawyer practising in the High Court. The complainant had reportedly come across the video on YouTube and was shocked to find the accused having levelled unsubstantiated allegations against the judge and the advocate based in Coimbatore.

Disapproving of such conduct by the petitioner as well as many others, Justice Dhandapani pointed out that those who spread lies on the social media do not spare even the family members of constitutional functionaries and high dignitaries. He was of the view that the police should put in place some mechanism to take action against such people.

After adjourning further hearing on the bail petition to January 29, the judge directed the petitioner too to file an affidavit by then with an undertaking that he shall not indulge in such activities in the future.