HC for special teams in districts to track teachers doing business, taking tuitions

A common contact number should be provided for obtaining information regarding illegalities and misconduct by teachers, the court said.

March 01, 2022 21:18 IST

‘Appropriate disciplinary proceedings should be initiated against them’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Secretary to the School Education Department to constitute special teams in each district to conduct inspections and receive complaints against teachers involved in activities in violation of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam directed the constitution of special teams to conduct inspections, collect information and receive complaints and evidence regarding allegations of teachers involved in private businesses, accepting part-time employment, running tuition centres and taking private tuitions.

Appropriate disciplinary proceedings should be initiated against such teachers by following the procedures as contemplated under the service rules. A common contact number should be provided to enable the parents, the students and the general public to provide information regarding illegalities and misconduct by teachers.

The judge said the contact number (telephone number/mobile number/WhatsApp number) should be displayed in all Education Department offices and government and government-aided schools to enable the public to register their complaints. Necessary guidelines should be issued to periodically assess the performance and conduct of the teachers.

The court also directed the School Education Department to collect information, complaints and materials regarding the activities of recognised/registered teachers’ associations across the State and verify their functioning and their other activities. In case of any irregularity or illegality, appropriate action should be taken against the association and the office-bearers concerned, it said.

The government was allocating a considerable amount of funds for improving government schools across the State and paying a fair and decent salary to teachers and other employees of government schools. But a question had arisen on whether the teachers in government schools were imparting quality education to students. The teachers were well-qualified and appointed to teach students in government schools. But unfortunately, the government school students were not achieving a standard on a par with the students studying in private schools. Therefore, the duties and responsibilities of the teachers should be reviewed, the judge said.

If such misconduct is allowed, undoubtedly, the government cannot expect better performance of duties and devotion to duty from the teachers. Misconduct should be viewed seriously, in the interest of both students and the education system in general, the judge said. “When a teacher claims a right, equally, the performance of the duties should be emphasised. Another important reason for such deterioration in the education system is the activities of many teachers’ associations across the State. They interfere and are involved in manipulation of departmental affairs.”

These associations were hand in glove with higher officials and politicians, and indulged in corrupt activities to achieve their goals. Therefore, the activities of these associations should be monitored by the State as they were registered and recognised by the State, the judge said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Radha, a government school teacher. She had challenged an order of the authorities, who had rejected her request for a transfer. The judge disposed of the petition and said transfers were issued on administrative grounds, and the courts were not expected to interfere with the administration of government departments. The case was adjourned till April 4 for reporting compliance.