HC for probe into soliciting of donations for restoring special division bench

The High Court on Tuesday took serious note of a private trust allegedly soliciting donations through social media for restoring a special division bench of the High Court, which was hearing all idol theft-related cases, till it was dissolved by former Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu directed S. Rajeswari, Superintendent of Police, Idol Wing CID, to inquire into the issue, which was brought to the notice of the court by Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan, and file a report by November 20.

It was during the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed by Idol Wing CID special officer A.G. Ponn Manickavel against the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and other officials that the AAG told the court about donations having been solicited through Twitter for the reconstitution of the Bench.

He said Airavath Trust, run by one Sridharan, on August 2 posted two tweets under the title ‘Restoration of Idol Bench’. The first one stated that “Airavath Trust, consisting of advocates and activists, is taking steps to restore the idol Bench. Please donate to the Trust and inform your details.” The tweets also provided the e-mail ID, bank name, branch, current account number and IFSC code of the trust for direct transfer of money.

PIL plea

S. Sekaran of Korattur in Chennai, who claimed to be a “press reporter”, filed a PIL petition seeking a CB-CID inquiry into the collection of donations.

Describing such an act as a daylight robbery, the petitioner said: “It is the Constitutional power of the Chief Justice of Madras High Court to decide the need for a special bench. If one trust can decide the formation of a High Court Bench...then it requires an investigation about the vested interest of the trust and its activities.”

He claimed to have given a detailed representation in this regard to the Director General of Police on October 19 and sought a direction to the CB-CID to probe into the tweets from the Twitter handle of Sridharan.

The petition was listed for admission before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee, but they recused, the AAG told the Bench.

“These are serious allegations. The reputation of the High Court is at stake,” the AAG said. Concurring with him, the Bench led by Justice Mahadevan said, such things could not be tolerated and directed the SP to probe into the issue.