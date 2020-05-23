HC extends time limit for conduct of elections to film producers council

The Madras High Court has extended the outer time limit for conduct of elections to the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) from June 30 to September 30 after it was reported that the process got delayed due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy permitted the Election Officer M. Jaichandren, a retired judge of the High Court, to complete the entire election process for the three-year period of 2019-2021 and submit a detailed report in the court before October 31.

It was on February 12 that the High Court had appointed Mr. Jaichandren as an Election Officer to conduct free and fair elections to the council, now managed by a Special Officer appointed by the State government, after finalising the voters’ list.

Then, the court had ordered that the election should be held before June 30 and a report be filed in the court by July 31. The government had interfered in the affairs of the council due to disputes between a faction led by actor-producer Vishal Krishna and others.