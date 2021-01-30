HC expunges remarks against official

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday expunged certain remarks made against Higher Education Secretary Apoorva by a single judge Bench.

The judge had made the remark while quashing a recruitment notification issued by Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, that treated the entire university as one unit for applying the reservation policy.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi expunged the remarks made against the Higher Education Secretary and observed that the adverse remarks were not necessary. The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the V-C of the University. The appeal against the single judge order was dismissed as not pressed.