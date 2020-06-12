HC enquires about rules for use, disposal of masks

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to spell out whether it had issued any guidelines on the use and disposal of face masks, since there were complaints of people using non-reusable masks repeatedly.

Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar directed State government pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayan to ensure that the response of the State government was filed within two weeks.

The direction was issued on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition.

Mandatory usage

M.V. Ramani, 64, of West Mambalam, had filed the case, pointing out that face masks had become mandatory for everyone since the spread of COVID-19 began. Both the Centre as well as the State government had advised people to wear masks when they step out of their houses.

Such directions had resulted in the sale of different types of face masks. Listing some of them, he said that three-ply masks, N-95 masks, surgical masks, FFP1 masks, cloth masks and sponge masks were available in the market.

Recently, a herbal mask made of vettiver was also introduced in Cuddalore.

Some were also commercialising the situation by selling customised masks after printing people’s faces on them.

“What is most aghast is that neither the Centre nor the State government, till date, have come up with any specific guidelines regarding the quality of the mask to be worn,” he said.

No regulations

The petitioner stated that three-ply masks should not be used for more than four hours a day.

Some people, however, were using and reusing it for much longer because of the absence of guidelines on the use and disposal of masks, the petitioner added.