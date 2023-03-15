HC enjoys discretion to either entertain or not entertain writ petitions against NGT orders, rules Division Bench

March 15, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Holding that orders passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) need not be necessarily challenged only before the Supreme Court, the Madras High Court has entertained a writ petition and quashed the NGT’s order against grant of Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance for developing a house site layout, with 545 plots, at Marakkanam in Villupuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices V.M. Velumani and R. Hemalatha restored the CRZ clearance granted by the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) to the layout developers D.S. Propertiei and Indira Projects and Developments of Chennai on July 31, 2019, and set aside the order passed against the project by the NGT on July 11, 2022.

One of the issues decided by the Bench was whether the High Court could entertain a writ petition against the NGT’s order when Section 22 of the NGT Act, 2010, states that any person aggrieved by an order of the Tribunal may file an appeal in the Supreme Court within 90 days of the date of communication of the decision.

Answering the issue, the Bench agreed with Senior Counsel Abdul Saleem, representing D.S. Properties, that the High Court exercises a supervisory role over all trial courts as well as tribunals under Article 227 of the Constitution and its jurisdiction to issue writs under Article 226 is part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

The Division Bench wrote, “The High Court under Article 226 has discretion either to entertain or not to entertain the writ petition. The High Court has imposed upon itself certain restrictions. When alternative effective remedy is available, the High Court would not normally exercise its writ jurisdiction.”

The availability of alternative remedy would not operate as a bar in at least four contingencies: When a writ petition had been filed for enforcement of fundamental rights, if there had been violation of principles of natural justice, if the proceedings under challenge were wholly without jurisdiction and when the vires of an Act had been challenged, the judges said.

In the present case, the principles of natural justice had not been followed by the NGT before framing the issues and hence the writ petition was being entertained, the judges said and observed that the promoters of the layout spread over 1,01,625 square metres near the coast had complied with all the requirements under the CRZ notification, 2011.