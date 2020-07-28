HC disposes of PIL

Chennai

28 July 2020 00:25 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL petition after recording the DGP’s submission that 159 cases had been booked against 356 people for spreading fake news against Muslims linking them with the spread of COVID-19. Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha, however, granted liberty to the petitioner, ASA Umar Farooq of SDPI to pursue other legal remedies if he had any grievance.

The liberty was granted at the instance of his counsel A. Raja Mohamed who said only 86 accused had been arrested so far.

