HC disposes of cases related to issuance of income certificates for EWS quota

The Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a batch of cases after recording the statement of the State government that it can issue income/wealth certificates to those who want to claim Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in public jobs and education by specifically mentioning that they could be used only in Central institutions.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan told a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha that the State government had so far not taken any decision on implementing the EWS quota in its institutions and hence, the Tahsildars had been instructed to specifically mention that the certificates could be used only for jobs and education in central institutes.

When the counsel for one of the petitioners pointed out that some States like Telangana had decided to implement the EWS quota even in State government institutions, the Advocate General replied that it was for those States to either accept or reject the income/wealth certificates issued by Tahsildars in Tamil Nadu if people from here choose to apply.