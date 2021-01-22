HC: Display liquor prices at Tasmac shops

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to display the maximum retail prices (MRP) of liquor brands sold at its retail outlets.
Tasmac should issue a circular to all district-level officers to comply with the order and ensure that liquor was sold strictly at the MRP, the court said.
A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi directed that Rule 14 of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, on fixation of retail sale price should be strictly followed and bills should be issued for every sale. Also, a counterfoil had to be maintained at Tasmac shops, the judges said.
The judges also directed the authorities concerned to conduct periodical inspections to ensure that the bills were issued to purchasers, counterfoil was maintained and the MRP of liquor was displayed at the shops. If any employee was found to be selling liquor above the MRP, the Corporation should initiate departmental proceedings against the person, the court said.
The judges posted the case to March 16 for reporting compliance by Tasmac. The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by activist M. Rajeswari Priya of Anaithu Makkal Arasiyal Katchi who had sought a direction to the State to curb the corrupt practices in Tasmac shops, including sale of liquor above the MRP and the sale of spurious liquor.
