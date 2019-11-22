HC dismisses writ for intra-party elections in AIADMK

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition filed by an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) member G. Sundaram, 58, of Salem, seeking a direction to the party’s presidium chairman to conduct intra party elections before the end of this year.

Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, however, granted liberty to the litigant to file a civil suit. The judge was of the view that a writ petition would not lie against a political party and therefore he would not be able to entertain the case. Accepting it, the litigant’s counsel chose to withdraw the case.

Further, advocate Niranjan Rajagopalan, representing the Election Commission, told the court that the commission had no role to play in the present case, since the law does not provide for it to interfere into the internal affairs of an individual political party.

He said the parties would inform the commission after the completion of the intra party elections and assumption of office by the new office-bearers. Else, the EC could interfere only with regard to allotment of symbols to the parties for the purpose of contesting elections.

Senior Counsel AR.L. Sundaresan, representing the presidium chairman, also stated that a writ petition could not be maintained against a political party. In his affidavit, the petitioner had stated that the party had promised conduct of intra party elections by the end of 2019.

He said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who had declared themselves as co-cordinator and coordinator of the party without conducting any election, had written a letter to EC in February this year, stating that elections would be held by the end of the year.

Until such elections were held, the general council meet scheduled to be held in Vanagaram near here on November 24 should be deferred, the petitioner insisted.