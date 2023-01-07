HC dismisses Tasmac’s appeal against order to submit contracts entered with private breweries, distilleries

January 07, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation’s (Tasmac) writ appeal challenging a single judge’s direction to submit, in a sealed cover, the details regarding the quantum of liquor procured from private breweries and distilleries and the prices at which they were supplied.

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the appeal at the admission stage itself on the ground that no prejudice would be caused to Tasmac by submitting the details, along with copies of the contracts entered with the breweries and distilleries, in a sealed cover.

The judges pointed out that the court had sought for the details only for its perusal and that too in a sealed cover to maintain confidentiality. Further, it was only an interim order. Therefore, the appellant corporation could work out its legal remedy if any further orders, prejudicial to its interest, were passed, the Bench said.

It was while hearing a writ petition filed by Coimbatore based advocate M. Loganathan that Justice N. Sathish Kumar had on December 2 directed Tasmac to submit the details in a sealed cover by December 12 so that the court could peruse them and decide whether they could be disclosed under the Right to Information Act or not.

Thereafter, on December 14, Justice Anita Sumanth imposed costs of Rs. 10,000 on the corporation for having failed to submit the details as ordered by her predecessor judge who was holding the relevant portfolio. The amount was ordered to be paid to the Cancer Institute (Women’s Indian Association) at Adyar in Chennai.

Then, the judge also granted time till January 6 for submitting the details in the sealed cover. However, when the writ petition was listed on Friday, Tasmac got the matter adjourned to January 25 by citing the appeal that it had preferred against the December 2 order of the single judge.