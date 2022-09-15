HC dismisses plea to take action against OPS for alleged misuse of police cover

The petition, filed by Aadi Rajaram, was dismissed on the ground that it lacked merit

Legal Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 23:58 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) member Aadi Rajaram, seeking action against expelled leader O. Panneerselvam for having allegedly misused the police protection provided to him during the July 11 violence at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan refused to entertain the petition on the ground that it lacked merit. According to the petitioner, Mr. Panneerselvam was enjoying police security on July 11 since he was then the Deputy Leader of the Opposition. It was alleged that such security was misused to ransack the party office through his supporters.

The petitioner accused Mr. Panneerselvam of having instigated his supporters to indulge in violence, on the day when he got expelled from primary membership of the party, while he stood completely protected by the police personnel. He sought a direction to the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police to consider his plea for appropriate action.

