HC dismisses plea to declare Class X private candidates as passed

The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea to declare the Class X private candidates also to have passed without forcing them to write the exams, as was done in the case of regular candidates.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha agreed with Special Government Pleader C. Munusamy that no such direction could be issued since the Class X private candidates were on a different footing compared to the regular Class X students.

The petitioner claimed that Class XI admissions had begun though the written examinations for the private candidates were scheduled only next month. The judges said that could not be a reason to declare all of them to have passed the exams.

The court recorded the submission of the SGP that the results for the private candidates would be declared within two weeks of the examination.