HC dismisses plea to consider students suffering from Type I diabetes under special category for medical admissions

Justice M. Dhandapani, however, leaves it open to the State government to take a policy decision on the issue without being influenced by the dismissal of the writ petition filed by a girl student

April 04, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition that sought for a direction to the State government to declare students suffering from Type I diabetes as those belonging to a special category of disability and consequently reserve certain seats for them in MBBS admissions.

Justice M. Dhandapani held that no such direction could be issued by the court. He, however, left it open to the government to take a call on the issue after advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi, engaged through Legal Aid, requested the court to grant some kind of relief to the petitioner.

The counsel brought it to the notice of the court that the petitioner was dependent on insulin twice a day and yet she had appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and scored good marks that were sufficient to be considered for medical admissions under under a special category.

Pointing out that even the National Testing Agency requires the NEET applicants to mention whether they were suffering from diabetes while submitting online applications, he said, the petitioner had been making representations to various authorities for considering her candidature under a special category of disability.

However, M. Sneha, Standing Counsel for the Selection Committee in the Directorate of Medical Education, told the court that a decision on considering children suffering from Type I diabetes under a special category of disability was a policy decision to be taken by the State government and the committee had no role to play in it.

