HC dismisses PIL to award marks for 2020-21 batch of Class X

March 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that sought a direction to the school education department to issue statements with marks scored in individual subjects for the 2020-21 batch of Class X students for whom board examinations could not be conducted due to COVID-19.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the PIL petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan after Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told the Bench that the court had already dismissed similar cases filed against the policy decision taken by the government to declare all pass.

The A-G told the court that no harm had been caused by the decision to not award marks in individual subjects, as even recently the National Testing Agency had acceded to a request made by the Government of Tamil Nadu to grant exemption from mentioning the Class X marks to the IIT-JEE applicants from the State.

