HC dismisses PIL plea on vaccine complex

CHENNAI

03 June 2021 23:58 IST

‘It’s mischievous to seek judicial intervention now’

The Madras High Court on Thursday said it is mischievous to seek the court’s intervention when the State government and the Centre are in talks with respect to utilising the Integrated Vaccine Complex, on the HLL Biotech Ltd premises in Chengalpattu district, for producing COVID-19 vaccines.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy refused to entertain a public interest litigation petition, initially filed in the Madurai Bench of the court and then transferred to the principal seat, seeking a direction to utilise the IVC to produce COVID-19 vaccines.

Hoping that the authorities concerned would take an appropriate decision on the issue after considering the viability and feasibility of producing COVID-19 vaccines, the Chief Justice said the attempt made by the litigant to seek a direction to the government appeared to be a publicity stunt.

