HC dismisses PIL against Jipmer’s Karaikal campus

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation petition filed in 2017 alleging absence of sufficient facilities on the Karaikal campus of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) for educating students and the misuse of the quota for locals.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad rejected the PIL plea preferred by S. Sridhar, Puducherry union president of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, after the counsel for Jipmer M.T. Arunan listed the facilities available at the off-site campus and accused the petitioner of having filed the case with false claims.

He said that a detailed counter affidavit had been filed in 2017 itself and it stated that the campus at Karaikal had been established on 80 acres of land. Though the Centre had proposed to sanction ₹497.1 crore for the campus, so far ₹45 crore had been disbursed for the preliminary works.

The money had been used to construct buildings for academic and administrative activities apart from facilities such as a hostel and laboratory. Sufficient quarters for the faculty and other staff too had been provided close to the hostel complex. Well equipped libraries and lecture theatres had also been established.

In so far as the requirement of a hospital was concerned, JIPMER had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Puducherry government to utiliset the Government Hospital in Karaikal for providing practical training to the students until a separate hospital gets constructed on the offsite campus.

Pointing out that the Karaikal campus has a permitted intake of 50 students, the counter stated that 14 seats had been reserved for Puducherry quota and all measures had been taken to ensure that only residents of the union territory get admitted under it.