HC dismisses petition

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by an advocate who complained that private hospitals were not following rules and regulations and were charging excessive fees.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan observed that it was for the regulatory bodies to address the issue, and even as per the affidavit filed by the advocate the regulations were in place.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Ayyaa of Palayamkottai. The petitioner said private hospitals were charging enormous fees without complying with rules and regulations.

The court observed that the affidavit was bald. Except for quoting the regulations, the petitioner had not even cited one example of the hospitals that violated the regulations.

Also, there was no compulsion for one to go to any of the hospitals, if one felt that the charges were exorbitant, as the State and Central governments had established state-of-the-art hospitals with latest and sophisticated equipment, the court said.

Stating that ESI Corporations and primary health centres were also serving society by extending medical services, the judges said they were not inclined to pass any orders and the petition was liable to be dismissed.