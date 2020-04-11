HC dismisses cases filed by Korean inmates of Tiruchi special camp

The Madras High Court has dismissed writ petitions filed by two Korean inmates of a special camp in Tiruchi, alleging non-adherence to social distancing norms and absence of hygienic conditions on the premises, though such measures are needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan rejected the cases after he was given a virtual tour of the camp through a WhatsApp video call by Special Deputy Collector S.N. Suthanthira Rajan to prove that it had enough space and the premises was hygienically maintained.

“After watching the same, this court is able to see that the camp is maintained neatly and there are no stains in the toilets,” the judge said and recorded the submission that the camp had only 73 inmates, though it could accommodate 80 in 40 rooms.

GST evasion

Since the two petitioners, Choi Yong Suk and Choe Jae Won, had been booked and detained on charges of evading Goods and Services Tax to the tune of over ₹40 crore, ordering their release from the camp would set a bad precedent, he added.

Impressed with the video call facility, he said it could be used in other cases as well to help judges get a first-hand view when it comes to allegations of buildings being constructed in violation of the approved plans and encroachment of waterbodies, roads and parks.

However, ringing a word of caution with regard to court proceedings conducted through video conferencing apps such as zoom during the nationwide lock down, the judge made it clear that it would be a punishable offence to record those proceedings.