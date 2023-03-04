HC dismisses cases filed against construction of ROB at Thaneerpandal in Coimbatore

March 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has dismissed three writ petitions filed against the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) above the level crossing between Singanallur and Peelamedu railway stations on Thaneer Pandhal Road in Coimbatore. It has also imposed costs of ₹ 3 lakh on the petitioners for having stalled the construction since 2018.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the petitioners to deposit ₹1 lakh each with the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within 10 days failing which the Coimbatore Collector was directed to initiate revenue recovery proceedings. The judge criticised the petitioners who were running a school and other private establishments for having no respect for public interest.

He said, “the petitioners have put spokes even to the approval of the plan for construction of the ROB. They have their private interests in running a school and having a factory but that private interest has to be balanced with public interest. As responsible citizens, they should make way and permit the bridge to be constructed over the level crossing.”

The judge went on to write: “I am sure that the petitioners would not accept fault on their part and would blame the State highways department and the railways if, God forbid, there was to be an accident at the level crossing involving a student of the school or a workman of the factory. The Road Over Bridge is required. It is a mater of policy of the government.”

He also recorded the submission of M.T. Arunan, special counsel for Railways, that the railway administration had completed its portion of construction of the ROB and that only the State highways department had to extend it further. On his part, Additional Advocate General Haja Nazirudeen assured the court that acquisition for the extension would happen as per law.