HC dismisses bail plea

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the bail plea of an accused, who is alleged to have cheated a woman to the tune of ₹75 lakh on the pretext of starting a hospital at Visakhapatnam.
Vacation judge Justice S. Vaidyanathan, taking into consideration the serious allegations made against the accused and the incomplete investigation in the case, dismissed the plea.
Thenmozhi of Tiruchi had filed a complaint with Thillai Nagar police against Sangai Varma of Kollam who, she alleged, had cheated her on the pretext of starting a joint venture hospital. He allegedly absconded after receiving the money from her.
