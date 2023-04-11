HC dismisses appeal preferred by LIC against order to release annuity deposit scheme amount

April 11, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a writ appeal preferred by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India challenging a single judge’s order to release ₹6.29 lakh deposited by Oil Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in an annuity scheme as compensation for the death of a 14-year-old child in a fire accident in 2009.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the appeal. They said, LIC, being one of the richest bodies in the world, could not refuse to release the amount deposited for the benefit of the child’s parents who were now aged and could not manage with equated monthly instalment of ₹4,000.

The first Division Bench confirmed the order passed by Justice M. Dhandapani last month while disposing of a writ petition filed by 62-year-old Pakkirisamy whose son P. Ananthraj studying in Class VII had died in a fire accident on November 18, 2009 due to improper maintenance of pipelines laid by ONGC.

ONGC had deposited a compensation of ₹6.29 lakh in an annuity scheme in LIC and since then, the petitioner and his 57-year-old wife had been receiving EMI of ₹4,000. Finding the monthly payout to be meagre and not sufficient for their livelihood, the couple intended to withdraw the entire deposit but LIC refused.

During the hearing of the appeal before the single judge, ONGC filed an affidavit expressing no objection on its part for releasing the entire principal amount to the writ petitioner. Hence, the judge had ordered release of ₹6.29 lakh to the aged couple within two weeks leading to the present appeal.

The Division Bench refused to even extend the time period, for releasing the deposit amount, beyond two weeks by stating that it was sufficient for a mammoth organisation like LIC.