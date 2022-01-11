HC directs State not to allow rooster fights

MADURAI

11 January 2022 20:55 IST

PIL plea says it amounts to cruelty

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government not to grant permission for the conduct of rooster fights. The court ordered notice and sought a response from the State in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to not grant permission for the event in Poolamvalasu in Karur district.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner, N. Premnath of Karur district, said the people of Poolamvalasu had planned to conduct the rooster fight in a grand manner and were making arrangements for the event. He complained that rooster fight amounted to cruelty.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act prohibited subjecting of animals to unnecessary pain or sufferings. Therefore, rooster fights were illegal irrespective of whether roosters were fitted with knives or not, he said.

The petitioner also complained that rooster fights encouraged social evils like betting, gambling and child labour. During the course of the events not only the roosters but also the public got hurt, he said.

The case was adjourned by three weeks.