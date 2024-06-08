HC directs school management to reimburse medical and educational expenses of girl who was partially blinded in scuffle between classmates

The Madras High Court has directed a private school to bear the medical and educational expenses of a minor girl who had lost sight in one eye when a pencil tip pricked her left eye during a scuffle between two of her classmates when they were in Class I in 2018. The court has ordered that the tuition fees must be reimbursed until the girl completes her school education.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan disposed of a writ petition pending since 2020 with a direction to the school management to reimburse the medical expenses on production of bills. Though the parents of the girl had shifted her to another school, the judge ordered that the tuition fees, until she completes Class XII, be reimbursed by the management of the school where the incident had taken place.

The victim had suffered the eye injury on April 9, 2018, when one of her classmates at the private school in Ramapuram, Chennai, attempted to snatch the pencil from another classmate when the latter was sharpening it during class hours. The girl was treated in various top private hospitals in the city and was also taken to the Government Eye Hospital in Egmore to save her eyesight.

Since nothing could be done, the parents lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, leading to an inquiry by the Director of School Education, who on June 20, 2019 directed the private school management to initiate disciplinary action against the class teacher and the principal, both of whom subsequently resigned from their posts in the institution.

However, since the other orders passed by the Director for reimbursement of medical and educational expenses were yet to be complied with, the judge directed the school management to comply with those directions. When the judge summoned the girl to court, she complained that she could not see anything with her left eye though the medical board had assessed her disability to be only 30%.